With 2.3 million people
currently behind bars, the U.S. incarcerates far more people than any other
country in the world. Professor Marc Morjé Howard argues the U.S. system is unique in how it
funnels people into prisons and reduces opportunities for second chances. He
makes the case that reducing prison time for those convicted of violence would
actually curb mass incarceration without increasing threats to public safety.
From coercive plea bargains to dangerous prison conditions to inadequate
reentry support, the U.S. fails those in the system and with them, society at
large. He joins me on the show today to talk about his book Unusually Cruel: Prisons, Punishment, and
the Real American Exceptionalism and ideas for reform.
So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with
the government on the brink of another shutdown, the GOP attacking the FBI and
a pivotal redistricting case in Pennsylvania.
Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando,
Vice President of legal progress at the Center for American Progress, and don’t
forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our
friend Igor Volsky!
