With 2.3 million people currently behind bars, the U.S. incarcerates far more people than any other country in the world. Professor Marc Morjé Howard argues the U.S. system is unique in how it funnels people into prisons and reduces opportunities for second chances. He makes the case that reducing prison time for those convicted of violence would actually curb mass incarceration without increasing threats to public safety. From coercive plea bargains to dangerous prison conditions to inadequate reentry support, the U.S. fails those in the system and with them, society at large. He joins me on the show today to talk about his book Unusually Cruel: Prisons, Punishment, and the Real American Exceptionalism and ideas for reform.

So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with the government on the brink of another shutdown, the GOP attacking the FBI and a pivotal redistricting case in Pennsylvania.  Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Center for American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!


