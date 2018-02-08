Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, February 08, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.
New data released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shows an alarming increase in white supremacist propaganda on U.S. college campuses during the 2017 fall semester. ADL’s Center on Extremism has recorded hundreds of incidents where white supremacists have used fliers, stickers, banners, and posters to spread their message. Civil Rights National Counsel at the Anti-Defamation League Melissa Garlick joins me on the show today to talk all about the report.
