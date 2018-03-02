Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, March 02, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Violence against the LGBTQ rose dramatically in 2017, but cable and broadcast news programs largely ignored it. A yearlong study conducted by Media Matters found only 22 mentions of anti-LGBTQ violence across seven news networks. President of Media Matters Angelo Carusone joins me on the show today to talk about the report and much more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Hope Hicks announcing her resignation, Trump contradicting his position on guns and Jared Kushner losing his security clearance. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
SiriusXM Progress is welcoming a new show to the channel this weekend. Our friend Xorje Olivares is the host of the new show Affirmative Reaction airing on Saturday afternoons from 12 to 2pm here on SiriusXM 127. Xorje joins me in the studio today to talk all about it.
