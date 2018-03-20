Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts made it through the courts, Trump fired Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, and another woman who said she had an affair with Trump is suing to break her silence. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Plus, the latest in the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal and more of the day's top news.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:09 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|