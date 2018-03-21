skip to main |
Six months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the island is still rebuilding. Hundreds of thousands of residents displaced residents are still struggling. Meanwhile, medicine and food shortages plague Puerto Rico while the restoration of electricity and basic services still lags behind. Rep. Luis V. Gutiérrez (D-IL-04) has visited the island several times since the storm and brings us the latest on the state of Puerto Rico and what needs to happen, plus more from Capitol Hill.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news from Capitol Hill to the states.
