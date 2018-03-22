Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, March 22, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines.
Trump heralds the nation’s unemployment rate, but a particular layoff has drawn the spotlight—his firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe before he testified and just two days before he qualified for full pension benefits. Calling the firing cruel, thug-like and lacking humanity, Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan (D-02) offered McCabe a job so he can reach qualify for his pension. Representative Pocan joins me on the show today to talk about McCabe and the latest from Capitol Hill on the budget, tariffs and more.
Trump ousted Steve Bannon from the White House last year, but his influence and beliefs reveal connections with Putin and the European Far Right. Nation Magazine contributing editor and independent investigative journalist Bob Dreyfuss has been examining the Russia-Trump story in depth. He joins me on the show today to discuss Bannon's far-right nationalism and its relationship to Trump.
