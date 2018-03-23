Friday, March 23, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill after calling it “ridiculous,” John Bolton could become the new National Security Advisor, and tomorrow protestors will gather in over 800 events across the country for the March For Our Lives.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!


Our federal agencies oversee services and programs that affect our daily lives and influence policy for years to come. What happens when a President tries to exploit and erode those institutions? Michelangelo Signorile explores in a Signorile Show Presentation of Agencies In Crisis

Census Bureau data determines redistricting, federal funding, research and much more. But, under the Trump Administration, the agency’s mission has been compromised. From a lack of leadership and staffing to the controversy over a citizenship question, politics have come into play and could undermine the upcoming 2020 Census. Today, we have a panel of experts to help us navigate what’s at stake.
  • Kenneth Prewitt, Director of the United States Census Bureau from 1998 to 2001 and Carnegie Professor of Social Affairs at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. 
  • Terri Ann Lowenthal, a Census expert and consultant and former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee
  • Tom Wolf, Counsel with the Brennan Center Democracy Program, focusing on redistricting issues

