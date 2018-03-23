This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Trump signed the $1.3 trillion
spending bill after calling it “ridiculous,” John Bolton could become the new
National Security Advisor, and tomorrow protestors will gather in over 800
events across the country for the March For Our Lives. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the
White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
Our federal agencies
oversee services and programs that affect our daily lives and influence policy
for years to come. What happens when a President tries to exploit and erode
those institutions? Michelangelo Signorile explores in a Signorile Show
Presentation of Agencies In Crisis.
Census Bureau data
determines redistricting, federal funding, research and much more. But, under
the Trump Administration, the agency’s mission has been compromised. From a
lack of leadership and staffing to the controversy over a citizenship question,
politics have come into play and could undermine the upcoming 2020 Census. Today, we have a panel
of experts to help us navigate what’s at
stake.
- Kenneth Prewitt, Director
of the United States Census Bureau from 1998 to 2001 and Carnegie Professor of
Social Affairs at Columbia University's School of International and Public
Affairs.
- Terri Ann Lowenthal, a Census expert and consultant and former
staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee
- Tom Wolf, Counsel with the Brennan Center Democracy Program, focusing on redistricting issues
