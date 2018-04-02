Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 02, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
After years of dealing with decreased education funding, the teachers are revolting in states around the country. Today, teachers are walking out of public schools in Kentucky and Oklahoma—the latest in a movement of educators rallying for fair pay and support in red states that have been under-funding schools. National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García was at the massive rally Oklahoma educators are having at the Capitol. She joins me today to talk about the experience on the ground and the larger shifts educators are advocating for.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the court has compelled Governor Scott Walker to hold special elections in Wisconsin yet again, but now he’s going after other executive offices, plus tariff talk continues as the stock market dips. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
