skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Sinclair Broadcasting
Group reaches into 38 percent of American households. With a conservative bend
and restrictive policies on their newsrooms, Sinclair has become a mouthpiece
for certain kinds of views. With Sinclair poised to purchase the Tribune Company
and nearly double its reach, former Sinclair News Director Aaron Weiss shared his story of being on the inside and wrestling
with the company’s demands. He joins us on the show today to talk about the
media giant’s troubling policies and influence.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the
Supreme Court heard a new gerrymandering case, Trump’s legal team in the
Mueller probe is in tatters, and Facebook’s use of our data is under the
spotlight. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so
much more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|