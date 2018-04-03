Tuesday, April 03, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Sinclair Broadcasting Group reaches into 38 percent of American households. With a conservative bend and restrictive policies on their newsrooms, Sinclair has become a mouthpiece for certain kinds of views. With Sinclair poised to purchase the Tribune Company and nearly double its reach, former Sinclair News Director Aaron Weiss shared his story of being on the inside and wrestling with the company’s demands. He joins us on the show today to talk about the media giant’s troubling policies and influence.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Supreme Court heard a new gerrymandering case, Trump’s legal team in the Mueller probe is in tatters, and Facebook’s use of our data is under the spotlight. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.


Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 1:28 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 