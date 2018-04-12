Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines.
In 2016, roughly 100 million Americans who were eligible to vote didn’t. This election cycle—get involved! From the formerly incarcerated to those eligible to vote for the first time, millions of Americans must be part of the solution—both locally and nationally. One person can make a difference—you can make a difference! Which is why SiriusXM’s Urban View ch. 126 has launched a new nonpartisan effort to increase registered voters and awareness called Urban View Vote, and joining me right now to talk all about the effort is SiriusXM’s own Karen Hunter, who hosts the Karen Hunter Show, weekdays at 3pm ET on SiriusXM Urban View Channel 126.
Last August, the country was shocked as images of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville began to flood the media, however the aggressiveness and ferocity of these white nationalists, now often called the “alt-right” in general is not a new phenomenon in this country, as was evident by the fact that any of the participants in the march were members of a reviving Ku Klux Klan. While, most Americans think of the Klan as a southern secret society that arose after the Civil War to re-impose servitude on African Americans and prevent them from claiming their rights of citizens, in reality its history is far more complicated than that. In its second coming, in the 1920s, the Ku Klux Klan differed in some ways from its original form, but it always retained its base commonality, that of revving up anger and fear that the country was being stolen by the wrong people. In her latest book, The Second Coming Of The KKK: The Ku Klux Klan of the 1920’s and the American Political Tradition award-winning historian Linda Gordon tells the story of this history and explains how in its second coming the KKK spread in states principally above the Mason-Dixon line by courting xenophobic fears surrounding the flood of immigrant “hordes” landing on American shores. The book is very timely in our current political climate and Linda Gordon joins me on the show today to talk all about the book, and what we can learn from this history to better understand today.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|