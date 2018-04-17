Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


As head of the Department of the Interior, Ryan Zinke has reduced federal land protections while empowering oil, gas and mineral extraction. Yet, he has protected lands in his home state of Montana, currying favor with locals on his frequent visits to the state. As he faces allegations about travel and ethics violations, we take a closer look at Zinke. Media Director at the Center for WesternPriorities Aaron Weiss joins me on the show today to discuss Zinke’s record.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen appeared in court after the FBI raided his home and office, Trump ordered air strikes on Syria and a Virginia voter discrimination case could bring down a notorious voter-suppression group. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more. 

