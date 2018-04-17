skip to main |
skip to sidebar
As head of the
Department of the Interior, Ryan Zinke has reduced federal land protections
while empowering oil, gas and mineral extraction. Yet, he has protected lands
in his home state of Montana, currying favor with locals on his frequent visits
to the state. As he faces allegations about travel and ethics violations, we
take a closer look at Zinke. Media Director at the Center for WesternPriorities Aaron Weiss joins me on
the show today to discuss Zinke’s record.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened,
Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen appeared in court after the FBI raided his home
and office, Trump ordered air strikes on Syria and a Virginia voter
discrimination case could bring down a notorious voter-suppression group. Mark
returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|