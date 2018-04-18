Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The State Department gave a prominent anti-LGBTQ religious organization a grant to combat HIV/AIDS in South Africa through a religious program. Counter to conventional wisdom, research, and the separation of church and state, the Focus on the Family program pressures kids into pledging that they will abstain from sex until marriage. ThinkProgress investigative reporter Danielle McLean joins me on the show today to discuss the controversial program and the forces behind it.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest news on Trump’s border wall and vitriol, progress at the state level and ICE actions at hospitals.
