Friday, April 20, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today at 10:00am, students across the country walked out of schools for a day of action, calling for gun law reform on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting. Young activists are working to help advance change after the latest tragedy of the Parkland school shooting and keep the momentum going after the March 4 Our Lives. High school sophomore and leader of the National School Walkout, Lane Murdock, joins me on the show today to talk about how she and her fellow students are building towards change.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s lawyer Michael Flynn in court, the release of former FBI Director James Comey’s memos, and Senator Schumer’s new marijuana legalization bill. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
