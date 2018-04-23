Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 23, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Twice-elected New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing an unlikely challenge from a fellow Democrat in the upcoming primary election. Actor and activist Cynthia Nixon entered the race last month and is gaining in the polls. Cuomo must grapple with this new competition and clear pressure to move to the left. Editor at large for Dissent Magazine, Sarah Leonard, wrote an oped in the New York Times about how Nixon can help the Democratic Party refocus on serving working class Americans in NY. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—catching up on Trump’s latest Twitter storm, prepping for this week’s upcoming local special elections and gearing up for the vote on Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State. John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:49 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|