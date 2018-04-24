Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Young people today have grown up in a world always filled with smartphone and social media. Professor Jean Twenge researched the group of young people born between 1995 and 2012, and discovered surprising findings about their defining characteristics and troubling trends about their psychological wellbeing. She joins me on the show today to talk about her book iGen: Why Today's Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy--and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, a judge is helping to restore Kansas residents their voting rights, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen could flip, and more developments at the Supreme Court. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

