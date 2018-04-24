Young people today have
grown up in a world always filled with smartphone and social media. Professor Jean Twenge researched the group of
young people born between 1995 and 2012, and discovered surprising findings
about their defining characteristics and troubling trends about their
psychological wellbeing. She joins me on the show today to talk about her book iGen: Why Today's Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy--and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood.
