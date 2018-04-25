Yesterday, a federal
judge ruled against the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA, the program
that shields many young undocumented adults. The ruling could also force the
government to resume accepting new applicants. While DACA reform languishes on
Capitol Hill, this is an important victory for immigration rights through the
courts. Digital Campaigns Manager for America’s Voice and America’s Voice
Education Fund Juan Escalante has
been following the issues closely, both as an advocate and as a DACA
beneficiary himself. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the
ruling.
