Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Yesterday, a federal judge ruled against the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA, the program that shields many young undocumented adults. The ruling could also force the government to resume accepting new applicants. While DACA reform languishes on Capitol Hill, this is an important victory for immigration rights through the courts. Digital Campaigns Manager for America’s Voice and America’s Voice Education Fund Juan Escalante has been following the issues closely, both as an advocate and as a DACA beneficiary himself. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the ruling.


So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with allegations against Trump’s doctor and VA head nominee Dr. Ronnie Jackson, a federal court ruling that could help save DACA, and the travel ban case going before the Supreme Court today.  Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Center for American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!

