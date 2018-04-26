Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, April 26, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
HIV/AIDS diagnosis, prevention and treatments are more advanced than ever, but 7,000 HIV-positive Americans still die prematurely every year. Award winning blogger, author and HIV/AIDS advocate Mark King investigated who these 7,000 people are and how their support community has changed over the years. He joins me on the show today to talk about his article "The Truth About the 7,000 Why are there still so many AIDS-related deaths?"
This fall, Stacey Abrams could make history and become the first black, female governor in the US. The former Georgia House Minority Leader, entrepreneur, attorney, and candidate for Georgia governor has written a new book Minority Leader:How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change. Part memoir, part handbook, she shares her story and hopes to inspire others. She joins me in the studio today to talk all about it.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:41 PM
