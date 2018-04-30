Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 30, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This weekend, I attended the annual White House Correspondents Dinner where members of the media came together to celebrate the First Amendment and then get into debates about the night’s event. Comedian Michelle Wolf’s remarks sparked controversy, and our friend and comedian Lizz Winstead joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
America as a nation is prospering, but wages have stagnated and social supports have been cut, leaving many behind. Trump campaigned on restricting immigration, trade and saving the American worker—part of the reemerging nationalism and fervor that led to prior dark episodes of American and global history. In his latest book, author, co-founder of The American Prospect and professor, Robert Kuttner, asks--Can Democracy Survive Global Capitalism? He joins me on the show today to talk about economic unrest, the decline of the social safety net and much more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the White House Correspondents’ Dinner sparked controversy, Trump called into Fox & Friends phone call and the Senate approved Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
