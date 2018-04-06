The Trump administration galvanized the resistance—bringing
together veteran organizers and new activists. We are gearing up for the 2018
election when 435 House and 33 Senate seats, 36 governors, mayors of 23 of our
largest cities, and 6,066 state legislators—but how do we build beyond
elections into a sustainable movement? Veteran organizer, The Nation
writer and
lecturer at the Kennedy School of Government
at Harvard University Marshall Ganz
argues that the democratic infrastructure is too important to leave up to
the consultocracy. He joins me on the show today to talk about the organizing for the long term
.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with
the President calling for the Military to guard the southern border and the
ethics of his EPA Administrator being called into question.
Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift
the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast
,
where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
