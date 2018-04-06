Friday, April 06, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


The Trump administration galvanized the resistance—bringing together veteran organizers and new activists. We are gearing up for the 2018 election when 435 House and 33 Senate seats, 36 governors, mayors of 23 of our largest cities, and 6,066 state legislators—but how do we build beyond elections into a sustainable movement? Veteran organizer, The Nation writer and lecturer at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University Marshall Ganz argues that the democratic infrastructure is too important to leave up to the consultocracy. He joins me on the show today to talk about the organizing for the long term.

During the Vietnam War, over a thousand American deserters and draft resisters went to Sweden to escape. Fifty years later, British journalist Matthew Sweet sought out the men of the American Deserters Committee to tell a story that spans continents, conspiracies, cults and beyond. He joins me on the show today to talk about his new book, Operation Chaos: The Vietnam Deserters Who Fought the CIA, the Brainwashers, and Themselves

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the President calling for the Military to guard the southern border and the ethics of his EPA Administrator being called into question.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. 



Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:25 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 