Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, May 14, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The involvement of current or former service members — often with sophisticated weapons training — in white supremacist groups has long been a concern. An investigation by ProPublica and Frontline reveals deep ties between military members and Atomwaffen, an extremist group preparing for a race war who were instrumental in the deadly Charlottesville protests. ProPublica staff reporter A.C. Thompson joins me today to talk about the investigation into these disturbing ties.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the US embassy move to Jerusalem prompted deadly protests, Ohio voters overturned partisan gerrymandering, and controversial CIA director nominee Gina Haspel could soon be confirmed. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:44 PM
