Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine estimates that the death toll in Puerto Rico after the storm was 4,645—more than 70 times the government’s original estimate. Findings from this large-scale survey also reveal sobering facts about what life has been like for those trying to manage their health on the island in the wake of the storm. Latino Voices editor for HuffPost Carolina Moreno joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
From Capitol Hill to the states, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the Guatemalan migrant murdered by a border patrol agent, the Trump's administration's horrific family separation policy and more abuses at the hands of ICE agents.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:13 PM
