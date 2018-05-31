Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Recently unsealed whistle-blower lawsuits offer new insight into how pharmaceutical companies manipulated doctors and patients in order to push opioids. The details of these suits highlight how a risky drug became a cash cow for the company INSYS through tactics from sex appeal to payoffs to off-label uses. Mother Jones reporter Julia Lurie joins me on the show today to talk about these latest revelations in America’s opioid crisis.
Decades after Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, another Space Race has emerged, but this time, instead of NASA, it’s being led by a group of billionaire entrepreneurs. These new space pioneers are setting their sights on the next frontier—Mars—and are pouring their wealth into resurrecting the American space program and outdoing one another. Staff writer at the Washington Post Christian Davenport wrote the new book The Space Barons: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos. He joins me here on earth today to talk all about this latest chapter of space travel.
