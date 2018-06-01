- LGBTQ Editor at ThinkProgress.org Zack Ford
- Political blogger Heather Digby Parton
- Columnist Peter Rosenstein
- Author and co-founder of Democracy Partners Mike Lux
- Deb Haaland who is running for Congress in New Mexico
- Sharice Davids who is running for Congress in Kansas
- Paulette Jordan who is the Democratic candidate for Governor of Idaho.
Michelangelo will be back live in the studio on Monday.
