Tuesday, May 08, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Trump announced today that the US will officially pull out of the Iran nuclear deal that he called a "horrible one-sided deal" that "didn't bring peace” and “never will." Signed in 2015, the agreement limited Iran’s sensitive nuclear activities and allowed international inspectors in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. Senior Fellow for National Security at the Center for American Progress, Ken Gude, joins me today to break down the truth about the agreement and what the US exit could mean. 

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Rudy Giuliani and Trump have made contradictory statements about the hush money payment, New Hampshire pushed back on Customs and Border Patrol overreach, and the New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned after being accused of abusing four women. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:53 PM



