Trump announced today
that the US will officially pull out of the Iran nuclear deal that he called a
"horrible one-sided deal" that "didn't bring peace” and “never
will." Signed in 2015, the agreement limited Iran’s sensitive nuclear activities
and allowed international inspectors in return for the lifting of economic
sanctions. Senior Fellow for National Security at the Center for American
Progress, Ken Gude, joins me today
to break down the truth about the agreement and what the US exit could mean.
