Monday, June 04, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today, the Supreme Court ruled in Masterpiece Cake Shop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a case dealing with discrimination against LGBT customers, religious freedom issues and free speech rights. In a 7-2 ruling, the court sided with the baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple’s wedding, but did not address the core free speech arguments. Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania TobiasB. Wolff joins me on the show today to talk all about the meaning and impact of the decision.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Trump asserted the right to pardon himself, the Supreme Court ruled in the Masterpiece Cake Shop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case, and the TV show Roseanne was cancelled after Roseanne Barr’s controversial racist tweet. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
