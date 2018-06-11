skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Zach Wahls first became known around the nation in 2011
as the 19-year old who spoke passionately about same-sex marriage and his two
moms before Iowa lawmakers. Now, he’s running for District 37 of the Iowa State Senate and he secured the Democratic
Party nomination in last week’s primary. He joins me on the show today to talk
all about his campaign.
During the early years of the AIDS crisis Avram Finkelstein became
a key figure in the ACT UP advocacy movement. In his memoir After Silence: A History of AIDS through Its Images, the co-founder of the collective Silence = Death tells the story
of how his work and other protest artwork associated with the early years
of the pandemic were created. Avram joins me in the studio today to talk all
about it.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from a
contentious G7 meeting between Trump and ally nation leaders, to the North
Korea summit happening tomorrow, to chef and author Anthony Bourdain’s suicide.
John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot
more, John is The Nation’s
national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These
Times and the associate editor of The
Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|