Monday, June 11, 2018

Zach Wahls first became known around the nation in 2011 as the 19-year old who spoke passionately about same-sex marriage and his two moms before Iowa lawmakers. Now, he’s running for District 37 of the Iowa State Senate and he secured the Democratic Party nomination in last week’s primary. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign.

During the early years of the AIDS crisis Avram Finkelstein became a key figure in the ACT UP advocacy movement. In his memoir After Silence: A History of AIDS through Its Images, the co-founder of the collective Silence = Death tells the story of how his work and other protest artwork associated with the early years of the pandemic were created. Avram joins me in the studio today to talk all about it.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from a contentious G7 meeting between Trump and ally nation leaders, to the North Korea summit happening tomorrow, to chef and author Anthony Bourdain’s suicide. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

