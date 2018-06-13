Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Two years ago yesterday, a shooter killed 49 people and wounded 53 others in a terrorist attack inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, FL. Them.US staff writer John Paul Brammer argues that "none of the driving forces behind the Pulse tragedy have been sufficiently addressed." He joins me on the show to talk all about how the mostly young, gay and Hispanic victims need us to fight for them.
Transgender men make up a small, relatively invisible part of the LGBT community, but a younger generation is redefining the norms. Professor of sociology at Rutgers University and author Arlene Stein followed four individuals undergoing female to male transitions for a year. She writes about their stories and how they challenge concepts of gender in her new book Unbound: Transgender Men and the Remaking of Identity. She joins me in the studio with one of her subjects, Ben Shepherd, to talk all about what it means to be trans in America today.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the Attorney General making it harder for victims of domestic abuse and gang violence to get asylum, Trump’s latest attempt to blame the family separation policy on Democrats and more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:08 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|