Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last week, New York’s attorney general sued President Trump and his three eldest children, alleging illegal conduct at the president’s personal charity. The lawsuit says that Trump had repeatedly misused the nonprofit organization to pay off his businesses’ creditors, to decorate one of his golf clubs and to stage a multimillion-dollar giveaway at 2016 campaign events. Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold joins me on the show today to talk about exposing these latest Trump secrets.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Supreme Court punted on partisan redistricting, the Department of Justice contradicted Trump’s zero-tolerance family separation policy but continues to enforce it, and a federal judge struck down Kansas’ strict voter ID law. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
