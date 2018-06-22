Today's guests:
- Contributing Writer to The Nation Magazine David Dayen
- Founder and Publisher of Mombian Dana Rudolph
- Student Activist and Co-Organizer of March For Our Lives Charlie Mirsky
- Communications Director of Netroots Nation and Netroots Foundation Mary Rickles
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|