The Supreme Court ruled
for the second time this month on discrimination against LGBT customers. The
court ordered that the case of Arlene’s
Flowers, Inc. v. Washington be sent back to the Washington court for
reconsideration in light of the Supreme Court’s narrow ruling in Masterpiece
Cakeshop v. Colorado Human Rights Commission. CEO of
Lambda Legal Rachel B. Tiven joins
me on the show today to talk all about the significance of this ruling and the
key issues at stake before the courts.
