Monday, June 25, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The Supreme Court ruled for the second time this month on discrimination against LGBT customers. The court ordered that the case of Arlene’s Flowers, Inc. v. Washington be sent back to the Washington court for reconsideration in light of the Supreme Court’s narrow ruling in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Human Rights Commission. CEO of Lambda Legal Rachel B. Tiven joins me on the show today to talk all about the significance of this ruling and the key issues at stake before the courts.


While many people, even the most committed progressives, avoid talking about race and racism, author, consultant and lecturer Dr. Robin DiAngelo wants to push the conversation. In her new book White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, she tackles implicit bias, denial, America’s history with racism and more. She joins me on the show today to confront these issues and talk about her experience with them.

