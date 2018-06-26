Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the Mueller investigation continues, more evidence of suspicious activity between Trump and Russia keeps emerging with each new indictment and document. In his new book The Plot to Destroy Democracy: How Putin and His Spies Are Undermining America and Dismantling the West, US Intelligence expert and author Malcolm Nance reveals the dramatic story of how blackmail, espionage, assassination, and psychological warfare were used by Vladimir Putin and his spy agencies to steal the 2016 U.S. election–and attempted to bring about the fall of NATO, the European Union, and western democracy. He joins me in the studio today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Trump called for an end to due process for asylum seekers, and the Supreme Court upheld Trump’s travel ban as well as gerrymandered districts in Texas and North Carolina. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
