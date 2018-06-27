Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened the Supreme Court upheld Trump’s “Muslim Ban” and dealt a blow to labor unions, plus an insurgent Democrat beat a longtime congressional incumbent in New York City. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
At birth, we are assigned a gender and are expected to carry that label for the rest of our lives, but for some children, their designation does not fit their true identity. Associate Professor of Sociology at Simon Fraser University Ann Travers writes about how these kids find themselves to be different from the sex category that was assigned to them at birth starting at very early ages. How they make their voices heard—to their parents and friends, in schools, in public spaces, and through the courts—is the focus of her new book, The Trans Generation: How Trans Kids (and Their Parents) are Creating a Gender Revolution.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on family separation at the border, Trump calling for an end to due process for asylum seekers and calls for abolishing ICE.
