Thursday, June 28, 2018

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

When Donna Hylton was 19 years old, she was sentenced to 25 years to life for kidnapping and second-degree murder. During her 27 years in prison, she became an advocate for criminal justice reform and a voice for other incarcerated women and victims of abuse. She shares her story in her new memoir A Little Piece of Light: A Memoir of Hope, Prison and Life Unbound, and she joins me in the studio to talk all about it.
