Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
When Donna Hylton was
19 years old, she was sentenced to 25 years to life for kidnapping and
second-degree murder. During her 27 years in prison, she became an advocate for
criminal justice reform and a voice for other incarcerated women and victims of
abuse. She shares her story in her new memoir A Little Piece of Light: A Memoir of Hope, Prison and Life Unbound, and she joins me
in the studio to talk all about it.
