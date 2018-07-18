Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on family separation at the border, DACA in continued limbo, protests against the immigration policies, and more.
Drawing on years of wide-ranging, intensive clinical experience, and his own family experience with cancer, Dr. Ralph Lewis explores the biggest questions about our existence and life’s meaning. He presents a compelling argument for how human purpose and caring emerged in a spontaneous and unguided universe in his new book Finding Purpose in a Godless World: Why We Care Even If the Universe Doesn't. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
