Monday, July 23, 2018
The arrest of Russian agent Maria Butina has further exposed Russia’s ties to American interests, particularly the NRA. According to federal prosecutors, the goal of the conspiracy was to gain access to top Republicans, including presidential candidate Donald Trump, and “advance the interests of the Russian Federation.” National Affairs Editor at Mother Jones, Mark Follman details the connections and joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Trump invited Putin to the US, the Daily News has been ravaged by its owner, Trump has been acting out on Twitter. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
