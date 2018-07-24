Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we gear up for the mid-term elections, a new poll from Latino Decisions reveals new insight into voter attitudes in 61 key districts around the country among white, Latino, African American, Asian-American and Native American voters. Political scientist and co-founder of Latino Decisions Matt Barreto joins me on the show today to talk all about what it means for elections this fall and beyond.
Writer Michael Arceneaux writes about religion, race, sexuality and more in his new memoir I Can’t Date Jesus: Love, Sex, Family, Race, and Other Reasons I've Put My Faith in Beyonce. He joins me on the show today to talk about his journey from Houston to New York City as a black, queer, former Catholic and forever Beyonce fan.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Trump invited Putin to DC, Trump is threatening to take away security clearances from officials who criticized him, and Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen revealed that he has tapes of Trump. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
