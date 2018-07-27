Writer, host and video producer for BuzzFeed and beyond who specializes in national news, feminism/LGBTQ issues and pop culture, Alex Berg, is sitting in for Michelangelo Signorile today.
Tune in to hear her interview:
- Senior investigative reporter for ThinkProgress Josh Israel on why workplace harassment training is so ineffective
- Award-winning journalist Allison Yarrow on her new book 90s Bitch: Media, Culture, and the Failed Promise of Gender Equality
- Columnist and senior writer for The American Prospect Paul Waldman on "Why Democrats Don't Need to Fear the Socialist Revolution in Their Midst"
- Roller derby player Amanda Williams (AKA Kid Vicious) on the thrilling sport
