Monday, July 30, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

CEO of Avicenna Strategy and former White House Senior Director & State Dept Senior Advisor Nayyera Haq is sitting in for Michelangelo today.


Tune in to hear her interview:

  • Investigative reporter for McClatchy David Goldstein on the shortage of farm workers
  • Political reporter at ThinkProgress Kira Lerner on the Latino vote in Virginia's 10th district

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:31 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 