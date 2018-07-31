- Social worker and author of Mother Matters Dayna Kurtz on America's child-care crisis
- National Affairs Correspondent at The Nation and a CNN political contributor Joan Walsh on how Stacey Abrams and Lucy McBath are leading the charge to turn Georgia blue
- Science reporter for Reveal Elizabeth Shogren on how top Interior officials ordered parks to end science policy
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|