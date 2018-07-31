Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

CEO of Avicenna Strategy and former White House Senior Director & State Dept Senior Advisor Nayyera Haq is sitting in for Michelangelo today.

Tune in to hear her interview:
  • Social worker and author of Mother Matters Dayna Kurtz on America's child-care crisis
  • National Affairs Correspondent at The Nation and a CNN political contributor Joan Walsh on how Stacey Abrams and Lucy McBath are leading the charge to turn Georgia blue
  • Science reporter for Reveal Elizabeth Shogren on how top Interior officials ordered parks to end science policy
