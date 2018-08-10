Friday, August 10, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Blue Wave surging at the Special Elections, Rep. David Nunes’ recorded remarks about protecting Trump emerging, the Paul Manafort trial continuing.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  


A strongly Republican district in Western New York is now in the spotlight after Representative Chris Collins, the first sitting congressman to endorse Donald Trump, was indicted on insider trading charges. Now, his Democratic challenger, Nate McMurray, the 43-year-old town supervisor of Grand Island, NY, near Niagara Falls, has the nation's attention. 
Plus, a special in-depth interview with New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. Johnson made history when he became Speaker at just 35 years of age. He talks with Michelangelo about his political career, governing one of the biggest cities in the world and his identity as a gay, HIV-positive public figure. Plus, memories from when he worked at SiriusXM years ago.

