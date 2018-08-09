skip to main |
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
At nearly twenty tons
per person, American carbon dioxide emissions are among the highest in the
world. Across the country there are urban neighborhoods, suburbs, rural areas,
and commercial institutions that have drastically lower carbon footprints. In
her new book The Five-Ton Life: Carbon, America, and the Culture That May Save Us, environmental analyst and author Susan Subak writes about these exceptional places. She joins me on the show today
to talk about what sets them apart and what we can learn from them to improve
our environment.
