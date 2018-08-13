Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, August 13, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the Mueller investigation continues, talk of Trump testifying has returned. First, Giuliani set forth that Trump would testify with several conditions, basically restricting any questions of substance. This weekend, he contradicted his prior statements about what Trump knew and shared his own interpretation of “obstruction.” Senior fellow at the Center of American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgress Justice Ian Millhiser joins me on the show to talk all about the investigation, these statements and their implications.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from to the release of a tape of Rep. David Nunes talking about protecting Trump to special and primary election excitement around the country to Melania Trump’s parents becoming citizens. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:26 PM
