While Trump continues
to prioritize relations with Putin, more and more evidence of Russian attacks
on US elections and infrastructure piles up. Salon contributor Bob Cesca
writes about the potential of an election apocalypse, and how it might be much
more subtle than we expect. He joins me on the show to talk about these
threats.
While former Watergate prosecutors, historians and others weigh in on the
parallels between Watergate and the Russia investigation, Salon contributing writer Heather“Digby” Parton argues that the Ken Starr investigation is a more relevant
comparison. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the investigation
and how the GOP has assumed that all scandal investigations are political
weapons.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last month a lot has happened, from
Paul Manafort’s trial to Rep. Chris Collins’ indictment to Kansas Secretary of
State and Gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach’s messy election results. Mark
returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
