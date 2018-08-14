Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

While Trump continues to prioritize relations with Putin, more and more evidence of Russian attacks on US elections and infrastructure piles up. Salon contributor Bob Cesca writes about the potential of an election apocalypse, and how it might be much more subtle than we expect. He joins me on the show to talk about these threats.

While former Watergate prosecutors, historians and others weigh in on the parallels between Watergate and the Russia investigation, Salon contributing writer Heather“Digby” Parton argues that the Ken Starr investigation is a more relevant comparison. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the investigation and how the GOP has assumed that all scandal investigations are political weapons. 
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last month a lot has happened, from Paul Manafort’s trial to Rep. Chris Collins’ indictment to Kansas Secretary of State and Gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach’s messy election results. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

