Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Over the past two weeks, Primary and Special elections around the nation have brought a wealth of new diversity and energy to the Democrats. As we approach the midterms, Political Director of Daily Kos and Publisher of Daily Kos Elections David Nir joins me to talk about these races, the challenges that lie ahead and more.


As we reflect on recent elections and look to the midterms and beyond, we’re taking stock and even making a few (careful) predictions. Co-founder of The American Prospect, professor, and author of the book Can Democracy Survive Global Capitalism? Robert Kuttner joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
The Mueller investigation continues, and so do Trump’s Twitter outbursts about it. The Paul Manafort trial is coming to a close, and we just learned that former White House staffer and The Apprentice alum Omarosa Manigault was questioned by Mueller’s team. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel returns to the show to help make sense of it all.

