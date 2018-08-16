skip to main |
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
Less than nine months
ago, Trump signed a proclamation attempting to eliminate more than two million
acres from Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments in Utah.
Newly released draft management plans reveal that the Trump administration will
prioritize resource extraction at the expense of land preservation. Media
director at the Center for Western Priorities Aaron Weiss joins me on the show today to talk all about the
proposals and the lawsuits that could stop them.
