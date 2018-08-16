Thursday, August 16, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Less than nine months ago, Trump signed a proclamation attempting to eliminate more than two million acres from Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments in Utah. Newly released draft management plans reveal that the Trump administration will prioritize resource extraction at the expense of land preservation. Media director at the Center for Western Priorities Aaron Weiss joins me on the show today to talk all about the proposals and the lawsuits that could stop them.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:41 PM



