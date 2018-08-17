From stripping former
officials of security clearances to lashing out at the press, Trump’s
authoritarian streak was in full effect this week. Editor of Right Wing Watch and columnist for The American Prospect Adele Stan writes about how Trump and
the White House are threatening the constitution while also distracting from
damaging policies that they are unleashing on the country.
