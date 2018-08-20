Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, August 20, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last week, Trump mourned the postponement of his planned military parade, highlighting the rift between Trump’s talk of the military and his treatment of service members and veterans. Also this week, a new suit asserts that Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Council is violating federal laws that regulate the ability of private interests to shape federal policy at the Veterans Administration. Iraq War Veteran and Director of Government Relations for VoteVets Will Fischer joins me on the show today to talk all about the parade, the lawsuit and more.
A new Politico investigation reveals how the Department of Education under Trump has dismissed and stalled complaints from transgender students seeking equal treatment and protections in schools. This policy is part of the administration’s larger trend. Politico reporter Caitlin Emma talks about what the examination show, the consequences for individual students, the impact of the policy on the estimated 150,000 youth age 13 to 17 who identify as transgender in the US. She joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from exciting special election victories to a push back against Trump’s attacks on the media, to the release of Omarosa’s White House recordings. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:45 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|