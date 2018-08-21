skip to main |
Trump has nominated Kathy Kraninger to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau even though she has no background in financial regulation of consumer protection. Under the Trump administration, the consumer watchdog has been under attack from budget cuts and yet more questionable leadership choices. Author and contributor to The Intercept, David Dayen joins me to discuss Kraninger’s nomination and the fate of the CFPB.
Today the EPA announced plans to gut emissions standards. The new Affordable Clean Energy rule deals a death blow to an ambitious regulation designed to be the backbone of the country's strategy to stave off climate catastrophe. HuffPost reporter Alexander Kaufman joins me on the show to talk about this new regulation and what else is happening at the EPA under Trump.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened—Michael Cohen has reached a plea deal, Rudy Giuliani questioned the very meaning of the word “truth,” and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings are fast approaching. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
