Tune in at 5pmET/2pmPT for our special in-depth interview with Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).
Tammy Baldwin made history when she became Wisconsin’s first woman to serve in the Senate and the first openly gay member elected to the Senate. A trailblazer every since her days in local politics and congress, the born-and-bred Wisconsinite has fought for the Badger state all the way up to the national stage. What are the top issues for her constituents? How does she navigate a divided congress in the Trump era? What are her goals for her next term?
Listen to an in-depth conversation about her political career, advocating for Wisconsinites and all Americans, and her reelection campaign this November.
Yesterday, two courtroom dramas further complicated the Trump story and have opened new windows into the Mueller investigation. Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight charges, and Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen agreed to a plea deal, which included pleading guilty to campaign finance law violations in coordination with the candidate. Senior fellow at the Center of American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgress Justice Ian Millhiser joins me on the show to talk all about these latest developments and more legal news.
First White House speechwriter Darren Beattie left post after revelations that he appeared on a panel with the White Supremacist Peter Brimelow. Then, Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow welcomed Brimelow into his home for his birthday party. Editor of Right Wing Watch and columnist for The American Prospect Adele Stan joins me to talk about these alarming ties between the Trump administration and white supremacists, plus she'll weigh in on the latest criminal justice news.
