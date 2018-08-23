Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Our federal agencies oversee services and programs that affect our daily lives and influence policy for years to come. What happens when a President tries to exploit and erode those institutions? Michelangelo Signorile explores in a Signorile Show Presentation – Agencies In Crisis.
The Federal Communication Commission protects equal access to the internet, prevents monopoly control of our media, regulates new communications technologies, and more. But, under the Trump administration, the agency’s mission has been compromised. From the rise of anti-regulation FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to the dismantling of net neutrality, politics have come into play and could favor powerful interests over a free and equal media.
